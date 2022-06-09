Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases $1,274,999.44 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 166,232 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,999.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,604,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,684,321.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 303,917 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00.

KOD opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.97. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.