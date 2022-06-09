Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

KSS stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kohl’s has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 53,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

