LABS Group (LABS) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00228346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00388621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030638 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

