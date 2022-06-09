Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,247 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

