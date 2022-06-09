Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.