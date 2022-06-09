Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

NYSE PWR opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

