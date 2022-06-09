Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,373.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,435.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,521.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

