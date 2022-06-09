Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $107.87 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

