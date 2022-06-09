Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,806,000 after purchasing an additional 547,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,998,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 463,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 722,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SilverCrest Metals Profile (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.