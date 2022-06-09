Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $251.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.95 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.