Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

CLX stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

