Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in GSK by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

NYSE:GSK opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

GSK Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

