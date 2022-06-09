Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,316 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Natixis bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,416,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

