Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

