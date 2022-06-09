Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,003 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.