Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 215,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 162,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

LQD opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

