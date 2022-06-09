Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 175.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

