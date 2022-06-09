Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

