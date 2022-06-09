Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.16.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

