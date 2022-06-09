Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $771,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,938,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000.

IMCG stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

