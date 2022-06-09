Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $984,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $267.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.13. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

