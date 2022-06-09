Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,039 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

