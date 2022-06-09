Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

