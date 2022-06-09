Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

