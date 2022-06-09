Laurie A. Miller Sells 198 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) SVP Laurie A. Miller sold 198 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $12,412.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,778.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Haemonetics stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.
About Haemonetics (Get Rating)
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.
