Laurie A. Miller Sells 198 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) SVP Laurie A. Miller sold 198 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $12,412.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,778.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Haemonetics stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

