Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,673 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.52% of Lululemon Athletica worth $262,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.26.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

