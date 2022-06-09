Legal & General Group Plc Has $254.79 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,868 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.13% of FirstEnergy worth $254,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

