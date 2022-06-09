Legal & General Group Plc Has $301.52 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.11% of Tractor Supply worth $301,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

