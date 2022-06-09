Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $277,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $132.92 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.