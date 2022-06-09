Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427,165 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $235,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.72 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of -202.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

