Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,884,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.28% of Healthpeak Properties worth $248,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.95.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

