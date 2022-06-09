Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of ANSYS worth $240,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $258.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.86. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.