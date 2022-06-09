Legal & General Group Plc Sells 226,438 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of Sysco worth $269,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sysco by 740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after buying an additional 524,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of SYY opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

