Legal & General Group Plc Sells 530,225 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Schlumberger worth $285,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NYSE SLB opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

