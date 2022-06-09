Legal & General Group Plc Sells 624 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.72% of AutoZone worth $310,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,092.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,371.14 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,051.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,988.98.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,767,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

