Legal & General Group Plc Sells 64,855 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,075,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $293,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,333.67 and a beta of 1.41. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Workday to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

