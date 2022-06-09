Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,940 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.53% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $244,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

