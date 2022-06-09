Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $17.30. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 108,482 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,535,000 shares of company stock worth $225,389,950 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Energy by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Energy by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

