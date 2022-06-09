Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 4,971 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,048.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 292,114 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,184,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,522,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

