Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading Up 3.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 420,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 213,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

