Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading Up 3.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 420,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 213,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.
Liberty Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Gold (LGDTF)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.