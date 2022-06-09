LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICTGet Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22,500.00 and last traded at $22,500.00. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22,400.00.

The firm has a market cap of $448 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23,481.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24,590.16.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $296.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.