Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives $10.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ZEV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 385.50% and a negative return on equity of 332.46%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1,820.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 154,075 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 58.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

