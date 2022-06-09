Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,005 shares.The stock last traded at $26.08 and had previously closed at $26.70.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -51.35.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.