Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of LNC opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

