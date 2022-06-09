Linda Kay Zecher Sells 1,925 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 633,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.