LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Up 3.1%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.34. 18,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 53,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The firm has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,277.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,240. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.