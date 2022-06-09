LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Up 3.1%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.34. 18,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 53,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 902,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $381,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the third quarter worth $214,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.