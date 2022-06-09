Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.44% of WEX worth $27,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

