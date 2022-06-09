Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 41,719 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.45% of Euronet Worldwide worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.