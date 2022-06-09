Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $236.90 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

